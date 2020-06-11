2020 June 11 12:25

Kola Flotilla of RF Navy’s Northern Fleet held tactical exercises in the Arctic

Ship search and strike group and ship strike group of the Kola Flotilla all-arms force of the Northern Fleet have practiced further stages of tactical exercises to repel any possible aggression of a mock enemy in the Arctic, says press center of RF Defence Ministry.

Groups of small ASW ships consisting of the “Brest”, “Snezhnegorsk” and “Junga” carried out searched for and attacked a nuclear submarine of a mock enemy in the immediate zone of responsibility of the Northern Fleet in the Barents Sea. The crew of the multipurpose nuclear submarine of one of the large units of the submarine forces served as a mock enemy to the ships.

"Iceberg" and "Rassvet" small missile ships practiced a missile attack on the amphibious assault detachment of a mock enemy, heading to the coast of the Kola Peninsula.

The all-arms force exercise on protection of the Kola Flotilla zone of responsibility in the Barents Sea continues. The last stage of the exercise will involve training of the crews in repelling air strikes of a mock enemy with AAA weapons systems.