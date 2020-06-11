2020 June 11 11:58

Damen supports 4th “LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives” conference as its Sponsor

The conference will be held by PortNews Media Group

Damen supports the 4th “LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives” conference as its Sponsor. The event will be held on 28 October 2020 at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Russian Federation, Moscow.

The conference is organized by Russia’s leading media group PortNews with Gazprom as the General Partner of the event.

The conference objectives are to discuss the implementation of projects on using LNG by sea and river going ships, determine the problems related to creation and development of the new sector, outline the ways of solution.

The conference programme and the list of participants is to be provided upon request.

Gorinchem, Netherlands headquartered Damen Shipyards Group (established in 1927) has 34 owned shipyards and employs 12,000 people worldwide (including 3,500 people in the Netherlands). In total, Damen Shipyards Group has built 6,500 vessels and annually delivers about 176 ships to 100 countries. Damen specializes in building tugs, workboats, patrol vessels, high speed craft, cargo vessels, dredgers, offshore support vessels, oil-spill response vessels, frigates and mega yachts.

Damen Shiprepair & Conversion (DSC) has a worldwide network of eighteen repair and conversion yards of which twelve are located in North West Europe. Facilities at the yards include more than 50 floating (and covered) drydocks, including the longest, 420 x 80 metres, and the widest, 405 x 90 metres, as well as slopes, ship lifts and indoor halls. Projects range from the smallest simple repairs through Class’ maintenance to complex refits and the complete conversion of large offshore structures. DSC completes around 1,300 repair and maintenance jobs annually, both at yards as well as in ports and during voyage.

