2020 June 11 10:31

Heléne Mellquist appointed President of Volvo Penta

Heléne Mellquist is currently President for the European Division of Volvo Trucks. She began her career at the Volvo Group in 1988 and has held many senior positions at the company, as well as being the CEO at TransAtlantic AB between 2012-2015. Heléne will replace Björn Ingemanson, who after a long and successful career at the Volvo Group, will retire in September 2020. Heléne, who was born in 1964, will join Volvo Penta on July 1st, and work alongside Björn before she takes up her new position on September 1st.



“I feel extremely inspired to continue to develop this part of the Volvo Group together with the team at Volvo Penta,” says Heléne. “With the strong product portfolio Volvo Penta has in both the industrial and marine segments, I am taking on this task with great expectations and eagerness.”



“After more than 30 years at the Volvo Group and nearly nine years leading Volvo Penta, I am pleased to be handing over to a strong and dynamic leader like Heléne,” concludes Björn. “I am very proud of what the Volvo Penta team has achieved both on land and at sea, and I look forward to seeing what the company delivers over the next few years. This is an exciting time at Volvo Penta, and I am sure Heléne will do a fantastic job.”





ABOUT VOLVO PENTA

