2020 June 10 17:45

RF Navy’s Vice Admiral Kulakov ASW ship practiced ASW tasks in the Barents Sea

The crew of the Vice Admiral Kulakov large anti-submarine warfare (ASW) ship of the Northern Fleet have practiced ASW tasks in the Barents Sea. The crew of a diesel-electric submarine of the large unit of the Kola Flotilla all-arms force served as a mock enemy for the large ASW ship, says press center of RF Defence Ministry.

The ASW personnel practiced search for a submarine and tracking it with shipborne sonar stations. Moreover, the ship's crew fired depth charges in the area where the mock enemy was detected, practiced repelling submarine's torpedo attack and carrying out response strikes.

The firing was carried out in compliance with all necessary security precautions in the Northern Fleet combat training zone, that is closed for shipping.

Having carried out her tasks at sea, the large ASW ship returned to the main base of the Northern Fleet – Severomorsk.