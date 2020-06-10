2020 June 10 17:26

Throughput of Taganrog port in 5M’2020 climbed by 2%

Throughput growth was driven by handling of coal and grain

In January-May 2020, sea transport hub of Taganrog handled 1.051 million tonnes of cargo (+2%, year-on-year), the Azov Sea Ports Administration told IAA PortNews.

In the reporting period, handling of grain grew by 21% to 417,000 tonnes, coal – by 39% to 213,000 tonnes while handling of oil products fell by 5% to 344,000 tonnes, ferrous metal – by 8% to 41,000 tonnes.



In the reporting period, exports decreased by 4% to 650,000, imports – 7.6 times to 325,000 tonnes while short-sea traffic grew by 27% to 398,000 tonnes.



In the five-month period, the Harbour Master’s office of port Taganrog registered 277 arrivals and 265 departures including port fleet vessels versus 274 arrivals and 271 departures in January-May 2019.