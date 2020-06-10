  The version for the print

    FSUE Rosmorport grants lease payment delay

    Due to the global changes in the terms for conducting entrepreneurial activities, FSUE “Rosmorport” continues the support for small- and medium-size business. The measures are taken pursuant to Item 2(a) of Russia’s Government Directive No. 670-r of March 19, 2020 (rev. No. 1296-r of May 16, 2020), Rosmorport says in a press release.

    As of June 8, 2020 the enterprise and leaseholders included in the unified register of small- and medium-size entrepreneurship entities have signed five additional agreements to the federal real estate rental contract in Moscow and at the Kaliningrad Directorate of the North-Western Basin Branch to grant a lease payment delay from April 1 to October 1, 2020.

