2020 June 10 14:45

Port of Liepaja throughput in 5M’2020 fell by 13.5 % Y-o-Y

Freight volume handled in the Port of Liepaja, Latvia in January-May 2020 fell by 13.5%, year-on-year, to 2,653,400 tonnes, the Port Authority told IAA PortNews.

In the reporting period, handling of grain and cereal products declined by 0.6% to 1.075 million tonnes, handling of anthracite fell 3.5 times to 181,900 tonnes, building materials - by 12.5% to 332,500 tonnes while handling of oil products grew by 17.4% to 190,400 tonnes.

Handling of Ro-Ro cargo fell by 19% to 14,215 units, container throughput grew by 11% to 1,473 TEUs.

In the reporting period, the port serviced 10,894 passengers, down 14%, year-on-year.

The number of calls fell by 4% to 701.

Port of Liepaja was founded in the 90s of last century at the former Soviet Union’s naval base. Liepaja ranks third port of Latvia by handled cargo volume. Half of the port’s cargo throughput is fueled by crude oil and bulk cargoes imported from the CIS countries, largely from Belorussia. In 2019, throughput of Liepaja port was 7.33 million tonnes.