2020 June 10 13:29

Oleg Philippov appointed as Harbour Master of Shakhtersk port

The Ministry of Transport approved the appointment via videoconference



Oleg Philippov has been appointed as Harbour Master of Shakhtersk port, Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot) says on its official Instagram page.



Appointment of Oleg Philippov as Harbour Master of Shakhtersk port within the Sakhalin, Kurils and Kamchatka Sea Ports Administration was approved by the Ministry of Transport on 9 June 2020 via the videoconference.



The interview was held by Yury Kostin, Director of the State Policy Department for Maritime and River Transport of the Russian Transport Ministry, and Denis Ushakov, deputy head of Rosmorrechflot.



Previous position of Oleg Philippov – Acting Harbour Master of Shakhtersk port.



Shakhtersk seaport is located on the west coast of the Sakhalin island, in the central part of the Tatar Strait in the Gavrilov Bay. The port includes Boshnyakovo, Uglegorsk and Krasnogorsk terminals. The port’s area is 47.28 square meters, throughput capacity – 2.3 million tonnes per year. Shakhtersk numbers 28 berths with a total length of 2,113 meters. The port is open for navigation from March through December.