  The version for the print

  • 2020 June 10 12:52

    Early eastbound Northern Sea Route transit delivers LNG to China over a third faster

    On 09 June 2020 at 06:00 Moscow time Christophe de Margerie, an icebreaking LNG carrier owned and operated by SCF Group, successfully completed a commercial voyage delivering a cargo of LNG, for the Yamal LNG project, from the Port of Sabetta (Russia) to the Port of Jiangsu (China), Sovcomflot says in its press release.   

    The voyage saw Christophe de Margerie become the first large-capacity cargo vessel to complete an early eastbound transit of the Northern Sea Route (NSR), in May. Ice conditions along the eastern sector of the NSR remain challenging at this time, with navigation usually commencing only in July.

    The voyage from Sabetta to Jiangsu took 21 days to complete, during which the LNGC covered 6,047 nautical miles at an average speed of 11.7 knots.

    Delivering a similar cargo of LNG from Yamal to China via the Suez Canal would take an average of 34 days. Extending the window for navigation in the eastern part of the NSR enables voyage times to be cut by over a third.

    The transit has provided extensive information about the ice conditions along the eastern part of the NSR, which will prove valuable when planning transportation solutions for future industrial projects in the Arctic and designing future generations of Arctic vessels, both icebreakers and cargo ships of high ice class.  

    In 2010-2011, SCF Group together with NOVATEK completed several experimental transit voyages along the NSR, proving the technical and economic feasibility of using this route as a transport corridor for large-scale cargo ships. These high-latitude voyages have laid the foundations for the successful implementation of the Yamal LNG project, and opened a new deep-water route to the north of the New Siberian Islands archipelago for commercial shipping.

    In 2017, SCF Group introduced Christophe de Margerie, the world’s first icebreaking LNG carrier, the lead ship in the series of ice class Arc7 vessels, with a cargo capacity of 172,600 cbm each, purpose designed for serving the Yamal LNG project in the Russian Arctic all year round. The vessel has excellent icebreaking and manoeuvering capabilities, as well as a high power capacity, which allows her to safely operate in the extreme climatic and ice conditions of high latitudes. 

    In December 2017, Christophe de Margerie transported the first cargo of LNG produced by the Yamal LNG plant. The same year, Christophe de Margerie was named ‘Engineering Project of the Year’ at the 2017 S&P Global Platts Global Energy Awards.

    For Christophe de Margerie, the current voyage became the 45th since the start of Yamal LNG’s operations.

    Sovcomflot (SCF Group) is one of the world's leading energy shipping companies, specialising in the transportation of crude oil, petroleum products, and liquefied gas, as well as the servicing of offshore oil and gas production. The Group’s fleet includes 146 vessels with a total deadweight of 12.6 million tonnes. More than 80 vessels have an ice class.

    Sovcomflot is involved in servicing large oil and gas projects in Russia and around the world: Sakhalin-1; Sakhalin-2; Varandey; Prirazlomnoye; Novy Port; Yamal LNG, and Tangguh (Indonesia). The Company is headquartered in St. Petersburg, with offices in Moscow, Novorossiysk, Murmansk, Vladivostok, Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, London, Limassol, and Dubai.

    Related link:

    Christophe de Margerie completes eastbound transit of NSR two months earlier than usual >>>>

Другие новости по темам: SCF, NSR, tankers, LNG  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 June 10

18:04 IMO Secretary-General Kitack Lim welcomes the latest initiatives to address the serious issue of piracy and armed robbery in the Gulf of Guinea
17:45 RF Navy’s Vice Admiral Kulakov ASW ship practiced ASW tasks in the Barents Sea
17:26 Throughput of Taganrog port in 5M’2020 climbed by 2%
17:04 The Port of Marseille Fos handles the biggest ITER reactor component
16:38 Channel draft at Berdiansk sea port resumed to 7.90 meters
16:13 2 MOL-operated vessels selected as 2019 'Best Quality Ship Awards'
15:47 FSUE Rosmorport grants lease payment delay
15:13 Scandlines resumes full operation on its routes between Germany and Denmark
14:45 Port of Liepaja throughput in 5M’2020 fell by 13.5 % Y-o-Y
14:11 Port of Valencia slows down in May with a 6.64% drop
13:29 Oleg Philippov appointed as Harbour Master of Shakhtersk port
13:10 BMW Group joins UECC and GoodShipping in further biofuel trials, continuing decarbonisation of sea transport for car carriers
12:52 Early eastbound Northern Sea Route transit delivers LNG to China over a third faster
12:31 Chinese Nanjing Jinling shipyard starts construction of ro-ro vessel for Finnlines
12:04 Fincantieri shareholders’ meeting approves 2019 financial statements
11:31 London, UK to host Digitalised Smart Ports Conference on 4-5 November 2020
11:03 Aker Solutions welcomes industry measures
10:27 Vympel Shipyard launches third high-speed passenger-carrying hydrofoil of Kometa 120М design
10:14 CroisiEurope applying Bureau Veritas infection prevention measures across a fleet of 32 vessels
10:03 Oil prices rise within $2
09:44 Baltic Dry Index is on June 9
09:29 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, June 10
09:22 Bunker prices continue rising at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia
09:11 GTT entrusted by DSME with the design of a FSRU for MOL

2020 June 9

18:36 The DeltaPORT Donatiefonds awarded a third series of ‘Covid donations’
18:20 Throughput of Russian seaports in 5M’2020 grew by 3.2% Y-o-Y
18:06 Sleipner field centre to be partly electrified
17:52 NCSP Group handled 45.9 million tonnes of cargo in January–April 2020
17:36 New Autonomous ITVs to boost operational efficiency at Jebel Ali Port in deal between DP World, UAE Region and DGWorld
17:21 New tests into degassing barges in North Sea Port successful
17:05 CMA CGM announces Rate Restoration Program from Asia to Red Sea
16:43 RF Navy's Baltic fleet to host the all-army competition
16:14 The European Commission has set a goal for Europe to become the world’s first carbon-neutral continent by 2050
16:05 Maersk expands AE19 ocean-rail service from Europe to Asia
15:29 Genco leads the first full crew change under new COVID-19 protocols in Singapore
15:00 Several contracts signed under Baltic LNG project
14:25 Bunker price started growing at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
14:01 Keppel announces termination of contract with Awilco Drilling
13:36 Positive conclusion obtained on the results of the navigation safety facility construction in Feodosia
13:11 MHIET to build collaborative framework with Seika Corp. through transfer of domestic marine engine sales and parts servicing operations
12:53 Rosmorport takes part in project for developing oil deposits in the Caspian region
12:29 Creation of local production base for construction of topside modules is underway in Murmansk as part of Arctic LNG 2 project
12:01 Shipyard DeHoop delivers second expedition cruise vessel within two years
11:44 Tallink Grupp signs loan agreement with SA KredEx
11:30 ECSA welcomes Council conclusions on EU Waterborne Transport Sector
11:02 Wärtsilä to deliver advanced emissions abatement technology for two new shuttle tankers
11:01 Andrey Bubnov takes the helm of Transportation Assets Management LLC
10:37 Tallink launches new regular ferry route for summer 2020 between Helsinki and Riga
10:13 Drone inspects a 19.4 meter high oil tank on board a FPSO
09:58 Oil prices rise by $0.29-$0.52
09:56 Shortsea and feeder ship operators taking lashing complaint to the EC
09:40 FESCO started seasonal transportation to Chukotka within northern delivery program of 2020
09:13 Baltic Dry Index is on June 8
08:26 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, June 09

2020 June 8

18:06 Diana Shipping announces direct continuation of time charter contract for m/v Atalandi with Uniper
17:46 UN entities and private sector join forces to tackle invasive species and reduce emissions
17:34 Ore carrier Owari Maru recognized for contribution to marine weather forecasts
17:17 Average wholesale prices for М-100 HFO rose to RUB 8,087 in RF spot market
17:04 CMA CGM announces Rate Restoration Program for services from Asia to Red Sea
16:46 HEBO Maritiemservice B.V. extends services to Amsterdam port