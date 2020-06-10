2020 June 10 15:13

Scandlines resumes full operation on its routes between Germany and Denmark

Since the borders closed in March, Scandlines has continued to operate on its routes between Germany and Denmark to secure transportation of food, medicine and other important goods, the company said in its release.

Now the borders open again – and Scandlines continues to operate 24/7. After 13 weeks during which the borders have only been open for transportation of goods or persons with a worthy purpose to cross the border, all borders between Germany and Denmark reopen on June 15 – and that of course includes the blue border, where Scandlines operates.

”We have operated throughout the lockdown, but naturally with much fewer passengers than normally. Now we look forward to welcoming all our passengers on board again,” says Scandlines’ CEO Søren Poulsgaard Jensen. Scandlines’ shops on board and BorderShop Puttgarden will also open on June 15, whereas BorderShop Rostock has been open since June 2. It is of course possible to get something to eat and drink on board all ferries, where two out of three options are open.

About Scandlines

Scandlines stands as a symbol of a historical and close cooperation between Denmark and Germany. Scandlines operates two ferry routes with high capacity and frequency as well as with a green vision for the future. The core business is to provide an efficient and reliable transport service for both passengers and freight customers. With more than 41,500 departures on 8 ferries, in 2019 Scandlines transported 7.2 million passengers, 1.7 million cars and around 0.7 million freight units on the routes Puttgarden-Rødby and Rostock-Gedser.