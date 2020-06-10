2020 June 10 12:04

Fincantieri shareholders’ meeting approves 2019 financial statements

FINCANTIERI S.p.A. held its ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting in Trieste on a single call, the company said in its release.

In consideration of the COVID-19 health emergency and taking into account the regulatory provisions issued for the containment of contagion, in compliance with art. 106, paragraph 4, of the Law Decree No. 18 of 17 March 2020 (converted with Law No. 27 of 24 April 2020), the attendance at the Shareholders' Meeting by the entitled parties took place exclusively through the representative appointed by the Company pursuant to art. 135-undecies of the Legislative Decree No. 58 of 24 February 1998 (“TUF”).



The Shareholders approved the Financial Statements of FINCANTIERI S.p.A. at December 31 2019, that closed with a profit of EUR 151,351,970.94.



ALLOCATION OF PROFIT FOR THE YEAR

The Shareholders resolved to allocate the net profit for 2019, amounting to EUR 151,351,970.94, as follows:

5% of net profit for the year to the legal reserve;

the remaining part to the extraordinary reserve.



