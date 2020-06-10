2020 June 10 10:14

CroisiEurope applying Bureau Veritas infection prevention measures across a fleet of 32 vessels

‘Restart your business with BV’ will be delivered to CroisiEurope’s fleet of 30 inland, and two seagoing cruise vessels, the company said in its release.

Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore certificates will be issued and the associated label, ‘SAFEGUARD’ will be applied demonstrating that measures are in place.

Bureau Veritas, a world leader in testing, inspection and certification (TIC) services has started working with CroisiEurope to implement infection prevention measures. The cruise ship operator – the European leader for inland waterways cruises – offers a large choice of cruises on canals, rivers and seas in Europe and in other regions of the world, with hundreds of destinations onboard human-size ships. Bureau Veritas will help the company demonstrate that infection prevention measures have been put in place and they have been subjected to a rigorous audit process.

‘Restart your business with BV’, a new service launched in April by Bureau Veritas, addresses biological risks, as posed by COVID-19 and other infections, providing procedures and measures to protect passengers, company personnel and other stakeholders. As businesses world-wide resume operations it is vital that appropriate health and safety standards are put in place to help ensure confidence. BV has been working across many industries to help develop new requirements for clients, in order to provide assurance to stakeholders and regulators that the risks of infection and pandemic risk are being addressed.

The new service for passenger ships includes a framework of standards based on audits and certification with assurance demonstrated by a new Bureau Veritas label, ‘SAFEGUARD’. The intention is that the label is visible and helps provide confidence to all onboard and in related operations ashore.

The SAFEGUARD label demonstrates that upon the successful completion of a BV audit, it can be satisfactorily certified that the operator has addressed health, safety and hygiene requirements, has properly implemented necessary procedures, has trained the crew and all employees on board and has, as well, agreed procedures with ports and terminals for port operations.