2020 June 10 10:03

Oil prices rise within $2

Oil prices are going down over information about US reserves

On 10 June 2020 (07:44, Moscow time), Brent Crude Oil futures price fell by 1.46% to $40.58 per barrel, Light (WTI) for June delivery fell by 1.82% to $38.23 per barrel.

On 12 April 2020, OPEC+ approved new oil output cut by 9.7 million bpd in May-June, 7.7 million bpd in the second half and 5.8 million bpd by May 2022.

On 6 June 2020, OPEC+ agreed to extend oil-production cuts by 9.7 million bpd till the end of July.