  The version for the print

  • 2020 June 10 10:03

    Oil prices rise within $2

    Oil prices are going down over information about US reserves

    On 10 June 2020 (07:44, Moscow time), Brent Crude Oil futures price fell by 1.46% to $40.58 per barrel, Light (WTI) for June delivery fell by 1.82% to $38.23 per barrel. 

    On 12 April 2020, OPEC+ approved new oil output cut by 9.7 million bpd in May-June, 7.7 million bpd in the second half and 5.8 million bpd by May 2022.

    On 6 June 2020, OPEC+ agreed to extend oil-production cuts by 9.7 million bpd till the end of July.

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 June 10

12:04 Fincantieri shareholders’ meeting approves 2019 financial statements
11:31 London, UK to host Digitalised Smart Ports Conference on 4-5 November 2020
11:03 Aker Solutions welcomes industry measures
10:27 Vympel Shipyard launches third high-speed passenger-carrying hydrofoil of Kometa 120М design
10:14 CroisiEurope applying Bureau Veritas infection prevention measures across a fleet of 32 vessels
10:03 Oil prices rise within $2
09:44 Baltic Dry Index is on June 9
09:29 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, June 10
09:22 Bunker prices continue rising at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia
09:11 GTT entrusted by DSME with the design of a FSRU for MOL

2020 June 9

18:36 The DeltaPORT Donatiefonds awarded a third series of ‘Covid donations’
18:20 Throughput of Russian seaports in 5M’2020 grew by 3.2% Y-o-Y
18:06 Sleipner field centre to be partly electrified
17:52 NCSP Group handled 45.9 million tonnes of cargo in January–April 2020
17:36 New Autonomous ITVs to boost operational efficiency at Jebel Ali Port in deal between DP World, UAE Region and DGWorld
17:21 New tests into degassing barges in North Sea Port successful
17:05 CMA CGM announces Rate Restoration Program from Asia to Red Sea
16:43 RF Navy's Baltic fleet to host the all-army competition
16:14 The European Commission has set a goal for Europe to become the world’s first carbon-neutral continent by 2050
16:05 Maersk expands AE19 ocean-rail service from Europe to Asia
15:29 Genco leads the first full crew change under new COVID-19 protocols in Singapore
15:00 Several contracts signed under Baltic LNG project
14:25 Bunker price started growing at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
14:01 Keppel announces termination of contract with Awilco Drilling
13:36 Positive conclusion obtained on the results of the navigation safety facility construction in Feodosia
13:11 MHIET to build collaborative framework with Seika Corp. through transfer of domestic marine engine sales and parts servicing operations
12:53 Rosmorport takes part in project for developing oil deposits in the Caspian region
12:29 Creation of local production base for construction of topside modules is underway in Murmansk as part of Arctic LNG 2 project
12:01 Shipyard DeHoop delivers second expedition cruise vessel within two years
11:44 Tallink Grupp signs loan agreement with SA KredEx
11:30 ECSA welcomes Council conclusions on EU Waterborne Transport Sector
11:02 Wärtsilä to deliver advanced emissions abatement technology for two new shuttle tankers
11:01 Andrey Bubnov takes the helm of Transportation Assets Management LLC
10:37 Tallink launches new regular ferry route for summer 2020 between Helsinki and Riga
10:13 Drone inspects a 19.4 meter high oil tank on board a FPSO
09:58 Oil prices rise by $0.29-$0.52
09:56 Shortsea and feeder ship operators taking lashing complaint to the EC
09:40 FESCO started seasonal transportation to Chukotka within northern delivery program of 2020
09:13 Baltic Dry Index is on June 8
08:26 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, June 09

2020 June 8

18:06 Diana Shipping announces direct continuation of time charter contract for m/v Atalandi with Uniper
17:46 UN entities and private sector join forces to tackle invasive species and reduce emissions
17:34 Ore carrier Owari Maru recognized for contribution to marine weather forecasts
17:17 Average wholesale prices for М-100 HFO rose to RUB 8,087 in RF spot market
17:04 CMA CGM announces Rate Restoration Program for services from Asia to Red Sea
16:46 HEBO Maritiemservice B.V. extends services to Amsterdam port
16:39 IMO Secretary General Kitack Lim celebrates the oceans on World Oceans Day
16:34 The world’s largest containership called at the Port of Hamburg on her maiden voyage
16:19 100% capacity of LNG terminal in Swinoujście reserved
16:04 DNV GL and Sing Da Marine Structure sign an agreement for knowledge transfer to accelerate Taiwan’s offshore wind sector
15:34 Rolls-Royce joins the UN Race to Zero campaign
15:21 Some fishing companies consider cancellation of their contracts with Russian shipyards
15:04 Wilhelmsen coordinates Singapore’s first full crew change for Synergy Group on bulk carrier Genco Liberty using new protocol
14:30 ZIM introduces eZ Quote – an additional digital service for instant spot quoting & booking, including guaranteed space onboard vessels
14:26 CTSP extends its fleet of equipment with two new RTG cranes
14:03 Equinor launching maritime climate ambitions
13:20 NYK honored for its efforts to protect whales and reduce air pollution
13:15 Onezhsky Shipyard held keel-laying ceremony for lead crab catching ship ordered by Russian Crab Group
11:32 Amendments approved for coastwise shipping activities by foreign-flagged ships
11:03 SEACOR Marine announces agreement to consolidate SEACOSCO joint venture