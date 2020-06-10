-
Bunker prices continue rising at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia
Global oil prices are going down after OPEC+ decision to extend oil-production cuts
According to IAA PortNews Bunker Prices Review, bunker prices at the port of St. Petersburg were as follows:
Average price of IFO-380 HS - $225 pmt (+$25).
Average price of MGO - $325 pmt (+$30).
Average price of ULSFO - $305 pmt (+$25).
Average VLSFO 0,5% - $275 pmt (+$25)
Bunker prices at the Port of Rotterdam rose by $24 on the average:
- IFO-380 НS - $240
- MGO - $330
- ULSFO 0,1% - $320
- VLSFO 0,5% - $300
The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.
