2020 June 10 09:11

GTT entrusted by DSME with the design of a FSRU for MOL

GTT has received an order from the Korean shipyard Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) for the design of a new floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU1) on behalf of the Japanese ship-owner Mitsui OSK Lines Ltd. (MOL), the company said in its release.

The FSRU with a capacity of 263,000 m3 will be fitted with the NO96 membrane cryogenic containment system, a technology developed by GTT. The vessel delivery is scheduled in 2023. It will be located in Wilhelmshaven, Germany.

Philippe Berterottière, Chairman and CEO of GTT, said: "We are delighted to be working with DSME and MOL, two very long-term partners, on this new very large capacity FSRU project.”