  The version for the print

  • 2020 June 9 16:14

    The European Commission has set a goal for Europe to become the world’s first carbon-neutral continent by 2050

    The European Commission has set a goal for Europe to become the world’s first carbon-neutral continent by 2050, and wind energy has an important role to play in this transformation, the company said in its release.

    Today, 14% of energy in Europe is produced by wind farms. The potential for this type of renewable energy is much higher, however.

    Europe is already a world leader in the wind energy market, but the plans of the European Commission are even more ambitious.

    Offshore wind power generation is central to its plan for transition to a carbon-neutral economy by 2050. The goal to increase the offshore installed capacity from the current 20 GW up to 450 GW by 2050 are achievable, according to WindEurope, an association promoting the use of wind power on the continent. The key factors for success are the right spatial maritime planning along with investments in the offshore and onshore grid.

    Wind farms remain one of the cheapest and cleanest sources of renewable energy available, and they create new jobs in the communities where turbines are installed.

    Technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT) promise to make wind energy even more cost-efficient and reduce maintenance costs – an issue that is especially important for offshore farms, according to Alexander Vandenberghe, Research & Innovation Advisor at WindEurope.

    “With IoT, each turbine will be able to communicate with the others, and the operator will be able to identify how to adjust each turbine in order to increase the output on the farm level,” Vandenberghe explains. “We are moving towards real-time, condition-based maintenance, when the condition of every component of a turbine can be measured in real time.”

    This data would enable operators to adjust the workload and performance of any particular turbine and plan the maintenance process, so that a repair crew, once deployed to an offshore farm, could replace several components in different turbines at one time. The ROMEO project, an EU Horizon 2020 venture, is currently testing IoT technologies on several sites in the United Kingdom and Germany to reduce the maintenance costs and increase the overall efficiency of wind farms.

    When it comes to the short-term outlook, a lot depends on the National Energy & Climate Plans of each individual EU member state as well as permitting issues. According to WindEurope, up to 90 GW of new wind energy capacity could be installed across Europe in the next five years, if national plans are extremely ambitious and the permitting processes improve significantly.

    One recent bit of positive news for the wind energy market was Google’s announcement in September 2019 to invest USD 2 billion in renewable energy. About half of the investments will be made in Europe, including large wind energy projects in Finland (255 MW) and Sweden (286 MW). The new wind projects will produce power for Google’s data center in Hamina, Finland.

    “We are glad to see these long-term power purchase agreements (PPA) with Google,” says Marja Kaitaniemi, chairperson of the Finnish Wind Power Association.

    More good news for wind power in Finland is the first domestic power purchase agreement between state-owned energy company Fortum and the refining company Neste, which signed a 12-year contract to purchase wind energy from the Kalax wind farm.

    “It is a good sign. I have been expecting for years that there will be domestic buyers of wind power. In Finland, there is a big domestic energy demand from the industry,” says Kaitaniemi.

    Wärtsilä is positive about these developments in Finland. The company develops technological solutions for data centres powered by renewable energy. In case of a gap between the data centre’s energy demand and wind and solar energy supply, Wärtsilä's flexible gas engine power plant can step in, dynamically adapting to the gap. This mode of operation is called “wind chasing” and it has been used by power plants based on gas engines for years.

    “Our role is to provide flexibility and stability to the grid, which allows for more wind power and renewables,” says Anette Danielsson, Financial Analyst for Market Development at Wärtsilä Energy Business.

    Wärtsilä is also doing modelling for flexible energy generation involving wind energy. This modelling is aimed at optimising power systems and finding the right balance between renewables and flexible gas plants. “By moving technology forward, Wärtsilä is working on making a renewable energy future possible,” says Danielsson.

    Recently published research in the journal Energy Policy shows that Europe has enough space to install new onshore turbines that could theoretically generate enough energy to meet the energy demands of the whole world in 2050. Practically, however, this option has a number of challenges as it would require a huge amount of surface area and a massive expansion of transmissions systems – both of which involve substantial investment. At the moment, the most economical way of achieving carbon neutrality is a combination of renewables, storage, and solutions bringing flexibility. Because renewable sources are variable, the flexible thermal capacity can quickly step in when they are unavailable. Initially, this capacity will come from fossil-based fuels, but in the future, it will rely on renewable synthetic fuels.

Другие новости по темам: Wärtsilä  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 June 9

18:36 The DeltaPORT Donatiefonds awarded a third series of ‘Covid donations’
18:20 Throughput of Russian seaports in 5M’2020 grew by 3.2% Y-o-Y
18:06 Sleipner field centre to be partly electrified
17:52 NCSP Group handled 45.9 million tonnes of cargo in January–April 2020
17:36 New Autonomous ITVs to boost operational efficiency at Jebel Ali Port in deal between DP World, UAE Region and DGWorld
17:21 New tests into degassing barges in North Sea Port successful
17:05 CMA CGM announces Rate Restoration Program from Asia to Red Sea
16:43 RF Navy's Baltic fleet to host the all-army competition
16:14 The European Commission has set a goal for Europe to become the world’s first carbon-neutral continent by 2050
16:05 Maersk expands AE19 ocean-rail service from Europe to Asia
15:29 Genco leads the first full crew change under new COVID-19 protocols in Singapore
15:00 Several contracts signed under Baltic LNG project
14:25 Bunker price started growing at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
14:01 Keppel announces termination of contract with Awilco Drilling
13:36 Positive conclusion obtained on the results of the navigation safety facility construction in Feodosia
13:11 MHIET to build collaborative framework with Seika Corp. through transfer of domestic marine engine sales and parts servicing operations
12:53 Rosmorport takes part in project for developing oil deposits in the Caspian region
12:29 Creation of local production base for construction of topside modules is underway in Murmansk as part of Arctic LNG 2 project
12:01 Shipyard DeHoop delivers second expedition cruise vessel within two years
11:44 Tallink Grupp signs loan agreement with SA KredEx
11:30 ECSA welcomes Council conclusions on EU Waterborne Transport Sector
11:02 Wärtsilä to deliver advanced emissions abatement technology for two new shuttle tankers
11:01 Andrey Bubnov takes the helm of Transportation Assets Management LLC
10:37 Tallink launches new regular ferry route for summer 2020 between Helsinki and Riga
10:13 Drone inspects a 19.4 meter high oil tank on board a FPSO
09:58 Oil prices rise by $0.29-$0.52
09:56 Shortsea and feeder ship operators taking lashing complaint to the EC
09:40 FESCO started seasonal transportation to Chukotka within northern delivery program of 2020
09:13 Baltic Dry Index is on June 8
08:26 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, June 09

2020 June 8

18:06 Diana Shipping announces direct continuation of time charter contract for m/v Atalandi with Uniper
17:46 UN entities and private sector join forces to tackle invasive species and reduce emissions
17:34 Ore carrier Owari Maru recognized for contribution to marine weather forecasts
17:17 Average wholesale prices for М-100 HFO rose to RUB 8,087 in RF spot market
17:04 CMA CGM announces Rate Restoration Program for services from Asia to Red Sea
16:46 HEBO Maritiemservice B.V. extends services to Amsterdam port
16:39 IMO Secretary General Kitack Lim celebrates the oceans on World Oceans Day
16:34 The world’s largest containership called at the Port of Hamburg on her maiden voyage
16:19 100% capacity of LNG terminal in Swinoujście reserved
16:04 DNV GL and Sing Da Marine Structure sign an agreement for knowledge transfer to accelerate Taiwan’s offshore wind sector
15:34 Rolls-Royce joins the UN Race to Zero campaign
15:21 Some fishing companies consider cancellation of their contracts with Russian shipyards
15:04 Wilhelmsen coordinates Singapore’s first full crew change for Synergy Group on bulk carrier Genco Liberty using new protocol
14:30 ZIM introduces eZ Quote – an additional digital service for instant spot quoting & booking, including guaranteed space onboard vessels
14:26 CTSP extends its fleet of equipment with two new RTG cranes
14:03 Equinor launching maritime climate ambitions
13:20 NYK honored for its efforts to protect whales and reduce air pollution
13:15 Onezhsky Shipyard held keel-laying ceremony for lead crab catching ship ordered by Russian Crab Group
11:32 Amendments approved for coastwise shipping activities by foreign-flagged ships
11:03 SEACOR Marine announces agreement to consolidate SEACOSCO joint venture
10:33 Moín Container Terminal records zero accidents in first year of operation
10:10 “Latitude Yachts” successfully continues the tradition of shipbuilding at the port of Riga
09:47 Oil prices rise by $1.4-1.7
09:21 Pilbara Ports Authority posts shipping figures for May 2020
09:13 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, June 08
09:12 Baltic Dry Index is on June 5

2020 June 7

16:38 Highly capable landing craft to support polar research ship
15:03 Fairbanks Morse completes engine build and testing for first USCG OPC
14:19 Cox Diesel outboard successfully passes EPA testing
13:51 SEACOR Marine announces agreement to consolidate SEACOSCO joint venture