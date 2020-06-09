  The version for the print

  • 2020 June 9 16:05

    Maersk expands AE19 ocean-rail service from Europe to Asia

    Maersk’s Asia-Northern Europe ocean-rail service, previously offered on monthly basis in west-bound direction only, will now be provided fortnightly both export from Asia to Europe and return from Europe to Asia, the company said in its release.

    Maersk’s Asia-Northern Europe ocean-rail service, previously offered on monthly basis in west-bound direction only, will now be provided fortnightly both export from Asia to Europe and return from Europe to Asia. This is expected to help many customers who are currently facing difficulties with their imports/export logistics, due to COVID-19. Maersk recently announced that its combined Ocean and Rail service, AE19, will now be offered on a regular basis for both directions through close cooperation with Pantos Logistics. Customers would practically see the benefits of weekly service combining Maersk's fortnightly AE19 service and Pantos Logistics.

    AE19 managed to successfully position itself as an attractive alternative to Ocean and Rail services for customers who are currently experiencing problems with transporting their cargo, such as blank sailing, lack of containers, and sky-rocketing air rates, due to COVID-19.

    The entire journey, starting from Busan to Vostochy in a vessel, followed by Vostochy to St. Petersburg by rail, takes a mere 16 days. In this way, AE19 can offer highly competitive transit times for customers. Following a successful pilot launch of the West-bound service last August, the recent launch of the bi-directional service has also been highly successful. Transit times from South Korea and Japan to Northern Europe have been reduced to 23-32 days from the previously 52-57 days through intermodal transportation.

    The transition to a fortnightly service is proving to have a positive impact in attracting more customers for Maersk. As regularity, timeliness, and cost-friendliness are all equally important factors to consider for many customers, AE19 gains its competitiveness by offering lower rates than Air, while still ensuring a faster transit time compared to Ocean for their high-value, large-volume cargos.

    For customers who are used to using either only Ocean or only Air services originally, AE19 now offers an option to diversify their transportation routes as the pandemic continues. Moreover, because the rail service only operates within Russia, customers can also avoid border congestions that are typically associated with intercontinental transportation within the route and expect a more seamless service overall. Key Client Manager, Sung Don Yang said “AE19 service attracts many customers by allowing them to manage transportation risk, providing cost competitiveness and connecting various origins and destinations.”

    The possibility to now transport dangerous cargo through rail, and not only through ocean, demonstrates one of Maersk’s many efforts coming into fruition. Automotive batteries, one of Maersk’s key transported products, are classified as dangerous cargo. Up until now, this product would not have been permitted on the TSR (Trans-Siberian Railway), due to its dangerous cargo classification. However, through close cooperation with Russian Railways and Modul LLC as Rail transport providers of AE19, Maersk is leading dangerous cargo transportation by TSR. For a railway company that places safety as its utmost priority, this news comes to show that Maersk’s long-established expertise in dangerous cargo transportation has been fully appreciated. Pantos Rail-Transport Business division director, Ha Hyeong Lee, said “We expect this to become an important milestone in bringing Eurasian international railing service to the next level - by combining rail transportation services with Maersk's current capabilities as a global shipping company.”

    Maersk plans to further increase volume by targeting customer segments dealing with high-value and/or lead-time-sensitive cargos, such as Automotive, Electric, and Facilities sectors. Park emphasizes that “Simplified supply chains pose significant risks to businesses in case of a global pandemic like COVID-19. The intermodal AE19 service offers a compelling alternative to the long transit times in Ocean transportation and the expensive rates in Air transportation”.

Другие новости по темам: Maersk  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 June 9

18:36 The DeltaPORT Donatiefonds awarded a third series of ‘Covid donations’
18:20 Throughput of Russian seaports in 5M’2020 grew by 3.2% Y-o-Y
18:06 Sleipner field centre to be partly electrified
17:52 NCSP Group handled 45.9 million tonnes of cargo in January–April 2020
17:36 New Autonomous ITVs to boost operational efficiency at Jebel Ali Port in deal between DP World, UAE Region and DGWorld
17:21 New tests into degassing barges in North Sea Port successful
17:05 CMA CGM announces Rate Restoration Program from Asia to Red Sea
16:43 RF Navy's Baltic fleet to host the all-army competition
16:14 The European Commission has set a goal for Europe to become the world’s first carbon-neutral continent by 2050
16:05 Maersk expands AE19 ocean-rail service from Europe to Asia
15:29 Genco leads the first full crew change under new COVID-19 protocols in Singapore
15:00 Several contracts signed under Baltic LNG project
14:25 Bunker price started growing at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
14:01 Keppel announces termination of contract with Awilco Drilling
13:36 Positive conclusion obtained on the results of the navigation safety facility construction in Feodosia
13:11 MHIET to build collaborative framework with Seika Corp. through transfer of domestic marine engine sales and parts servicing operations
12:53 Rosmorport takes part in project for developing oil deposits in the Caspian region
12:29 Creation of local production base for construction of topside modules is underway in Murmansk as part of Arctic LNG 2 project
12:01 Shipyard DeHoop delivers second expedition cruise vessel within two years
11:44 Tallink Grupp signs loan agreement with SA KredEx
11:30 ECSA welcomes Council conclusions on EU Waterborne Transport Sector
11:02 Wärtsilä to deliver advanced emissions abatement technology for two new shuttle tankers
11:01 Andrey Bubnov takes the helm of Transportation Assets Management LLC
10:37 Tallink launches new regular ferry route for summer 2020 between Helsinki and Riga
10:13 Drone inspects a 19.4 meter high oil tank on board a FPSO
09:58 Oil prices rise by $0.29-$0.52
09:56 Shortsea and feeder ship operators taking lashing complaint to the EC
09:40 FESCO started seasonal transportation to Chukotka within northern delivery program of 2020
09:13 Baltic Dry Index is on June 8
08:26 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, June 09

2020 June 8

18:06 Diana Shipping announces direct continuation of time charter contract for m/v Atalandi with Uniper
17:46 UN entities and private sector join forces to tackle invasive species and reduce emissions
17:34 Ore carrier Owari Maru recognized for contribution to marine weather forecasts
17:17 Average wholesale prices for М-100 HFO rose to RUB 8,087 in RF spot market
17:04 CMA CGM announces Rate Restoration Program for services from Asia to Red Sea
16:46 HEBO Maritiemservice B.V. extends services to Amsterdam port
16:39 IMO Secretary General Kitack Lim celebrates the oceans on World Oceans Day
16:34 The world’s largest containership called at the Port of Hamburg on her maiden voyage
16:19 100% capacity of LNG terminal in Swinoujście reserved
16:04 DNV GL and Sing Da Marine Structure sign an agreement for knowledge transfer to accelerate Taiwan’s offshore wind sector
15:34 Rolls-Royce joins the UN Race to Zero campaign
15:21 Some fishing companies consider cancellation of their contracts with Russian shipyards
15:04 Wilhelmsen coordinates Singapore’s first full crew change for Synergy Group on bulk carrier Genco Liberty using new protocol
14:30 ZIM introduces eZ Quote – an additional digital service for instant spot quoting & booking, including guaranteed space onboard vessels
14:26 CTSP extends its fleet of equipment with two new RTG cranes
14:03 Equinor launching maritime climate ambitions
13:20 NYK honored for its efforts to protect whales and reduce air pollution
13:15 Onezhsky Shipyard held keel-laying ceremony for lead crab catching ship ordered by Russian Crab Group
11:32 Amendments approved for coastwise shipping activities by foreign-flagged ships
11:03 SEACOR Marine announces agreement to consolidate SEACOSCO joint venture
10:33 Moín Container Terminal records zero accidents in first year of operation
10:10 “Latitude Yachts” successfully continues the tradition of shipbuilding at the port of Riga
09:47 Oil prices rise by $1.4-1.7
09:21 Pilbara Ports Authority posts shipping figures for May 2020
09:13 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, June 08
09:12 Baltic Dry Index is on June 5

2020 June 7

16:38 Highly capable landing craft to support polar research ship
15:03 Fairbanks Morse completes engine build and testing for first USCG OPC
14:19 Cox Diesel outboard successfully passes EPA testing
13:51 SEACOR Marine announces agreement to consolidate SEACOSCO joint venture