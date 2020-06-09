2020 June 9 14:25

Bunker price started growing at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)

Oil prices are going down after a sharp increase

Oil prices started going down after a sharp increase in response to OPEC+ decision to extend oil-production cuts for a month

According to Bunker Price Bulletin of IAA PortNews, the average indicative price at the port of Vladivostok for IFO-380 НS - $190 pmt, MGO (DMB) - $360 pmt, VLSFO 0.5% - $270.

The market players say the prices are just indicative with limited volumes of non-compliant fuel oil available and low demand of it in the area.

The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.

Bunker prices are stable at the port of Singapore:

- IFO-380 НS - $246

- VLSFO 0,5% - $330

- MGO - $349

From 1 January 2020 the global upper limit on the sulphur content of ships' fuel oil is reduced to 0.50%.