2020 June 9 13:36

Positive conclusion obtained on the results of the navigation safety facility construction in Feodosia

Rosmorport says the acceptance committee has completed the work on the facility “The Construction, Modernization and Upgrading of Navigation Safety Facilities in the Seaports of the Crimea Peninsula. The Reconstruction of Navigation Safety Systems in the Seaport of Feodosia”.

According to the conclusion given by the experts the facility has been made in compliance with the project, meets all sanitary and epidemiological, environmental, firefighting and construction norms and rules, and state standards.

The facility is planned to be put into operation in the middle of June 2020.

The construction and assembly works in an area of the seaport of Feodosia have been carried out since 2018 as a part of the federal target program under the government contract concluded with Telecom-Montazh-Yug, LLC.

The navigation safety system, which is designed for increasing the level of navigation safety, the effectiveness of navigation and the environmental protection, consists of the vessel tracking management system (VTS) and the global maritime distress and safety system (GMDSS A1). The facility also includes a newly built vessel tracking management system center (VTS center) and technical re-equipment of the radar post.