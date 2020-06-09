2020 June 9 12:53

Rosmorport takes part in project for developing oil deposits in the Caspian region

FSUE “Rosmorport” says it takes part in implementing a project developed by LUKOIL-Nizhnevolzhskneft, LLC to build underwater intrafield pipelines on V.I. Graifer’s deposit.

The Sommers trailing suction hopper dredger of the North-Western Basin Branch started dredging operations to develop a pit in the Caspian Sea at the end of May 2020.

The vessel has to carry out dredging operations with the total amount of over 67,000 cubic meters. At present, a total of 12% of operations have been executed. The dredging operations are scheduled to be over in August 2020.

Earlier, in 2020 the Sommers dredger was used to carry out dredging operations in the seaport of Makhachkala and extracted over 40,500 cubic meters of soil. The dredger also carried out dredging operations on the Volga Caspian Marine Shipping Canal with the total amount of over 47,000 cubic meters of extracted soil. At present, the FSUE “Rosmorport” Astrakhan Branch uses the Artemyi Volynsky, the Petr Sablin, the Ivan Cheremisov and the Urengoy dredgers. A total of 648,500 cubic meters of soil have been extracted during the dredging operations.