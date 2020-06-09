2020 June 9 12:29

Creation of local production base for construction of topside modules is underway in Murmansk as part of Arctic LNG 2 project

Total investments into the project including the capex pattern are estimated at RUB 475 million

As part of Arctic LNG 2 project on construction of topside modules, a local center for production of subdecks and piping assemblies is being created in the Murmansk Region. According to the regional Ministry for Information Policy, Murmansk Region Governor Andrey Chibis visited the construction site on the Nizhne-Rostinsky highway of Murmansk on 8 June 2020.

Large-scale reconstruction of buildings is underway at the site with the construction of new workshops and development of production infrastructure. About 800 people are currently involved in the works. Upon reaching the project capacity in December 2020 the number of workers will increase to 1,500. Ready metal structures will be delivered by barges to NOVATEK-Murmansk plant for further assembly of modular platforms.

“Operation period of the workshops is estimated at 10 years minimum. Apart from investments, the main thing is the generation of new jobs. Today, 30% of workers involved in the works are Murmansk Region residents. The company is yet another potential resident of the Arctic Capital PDA. We will certainly render every assistance to ensure construction and development of such facilities in the region”, said Andrey Chibis.

Renaissance Heavy Industries is currently preparing a package of documents to obtain a status of Arctic Capital PDA resident.