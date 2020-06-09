2020 June 9 11:44

Tallink Grupp signs loan agreement with SA KredEx

The loan is secured by mortgages on five vessels ranking after the existing creditors

AS Tallink Grupp and SA KredEx have signed a working capital loan agreement, Tallink Grupp says in its press release. The total amount of the loan limit is EUR 100 million and the loan can be drawn in EUR 10-40 million tranches. The interest rate of the three-year maturity loan is 12-month Euribor +2%.

AS Tallink Grupp is one of the leading providers of passenger transport and cargo transport services in the northern part of the Baltic Sea region. The company owns 14 vessels and operates seven ferry routes under the brand names of Tallink and Silja Line. AS Tallink Grupp employs over 7,000 people in Estonia, Finland, Sweden, Latvia, Russia and Germany. In 2019, Tallink Grupp provided services to 9.8 million travellers and transported approximately 380,000 freight units of goods. The shares of Tallink Grupp are listed on the Tallinn Stock Exchange and Nasdaq Helsinki Stock Exchange.