2020 June 9 10:13

Drone inspects a 19.4 meter high oil tank on board a FPSO

A drone has successfully inspected a 19.4 meter high oil tank on board a Floating Production, Storage and Offloading vessel. The video shot by the drone was interpreted in real-time by an algorithm to detect cracks in the structure. It is the latest step in a technology qualification process that could lead to tank inspections becoming safer and more efficient.

Scout Drone Inspection and DNV GL, the quality assurance and risk management company, have been working together to develop an autonomous drone system to overcome the common challenges of tank inspections. For the customer, costs can run into hundreds of thousands of dollars as the tank is taken out of service for days to ventilate and construct scaffolding.

The tanks are also tough work environments, with surveyors often having to climb or raft into hard to reach corners. Using a drone in combination with an algorithm to gather and analyze video footage can significantly reduce survey times and staging costs, while at the same time improving surveyor safety.



The drone, developed by Scout Drone Inspection, uses LiDAR to navigate inside the tank as GPS-reception is not available in the enclosed space. A LiDAR creates a 3-D map of the tank and all images and video is accurately geo-tagged with position data. During the test, the drone was controlled by a pilot using the drone’s flight assistance functions, but as the technology matures it will be able to navigate more and more autonomously. In its role as the world’s leading classification society, DNV GL has been developing artificial intelligence to interpret the video to spot any cracks and eventually the camera and algorithm will be able to detect anomalies below the surface such as corrosion and structural deformations.



Altera Infrastructure hosted the test on Petrojarl Varg as part of its drive to improve safety and efficiency through innovative technology. The video was livestreamed via Scout Drone Inspection’s cloud-system back to Altera Infrastructure’s headquarters in Trondheim, where the footage was monitored by engineers. DNV GL can also simultaneously watch the footage, opening up the possibility for stakeholders to work together from different locations.

About DNV GL

DNV GL is the independent expert in risk management and quality assurance, operating in more than 100 countries. Through its broad experience and deep expertise DNV GL advances safety and sustainable performance, sets industry benchmarks, and inspires and invents solutions.



About Scout Drone Inspection

Scout Drone Inspection is a spin-out, founded Nov 2017, of the Norwegian University of Science and Technology. The Scout team has deep competence within cybernetics, software systems and robotics. The company is developing a system for safe and efficient inspections. The system comprises a specialized drone for indoor applications along with a cloud-system for processing of inspection data.



About Altera Infrastructure

Altera Infrastructure is a leading global energy infrastructure services group primarily focused on the ownership and operation of critical infrastructure assets in offshore oil regions of the North Sea, Brazil and the East Coast of Canada. Altera Infrastructure has over 2000 employees, consolidated assets of approximately $5 billion, comprised of more than 50 offshore assets, including FPSOs, FSO’s shuttle tankers, towing vessels and a unit for maintenance and safety.