2020 June 9 09:40

FESCO started seasonal transportation to Chukotka within northern delivery program of 2020

FESCO Transportation Group says it has started seasonal cargo transportation to the ports of the Chukotka Autonomous Area within the northern delivery program.

General cargo vessel ‘FESCO Posyet’ set sail on 7 June. The vessel will deliver about 4 thousand tons of containerized and general cargo to the ports of Anadyr and Egvekinot. The approximate date of arrival of this general cargo vessel to Chukotka is 16 June.

Cargo delivery is carried out as part of the FESCO Anadyr Direct Line (FADL) linear service and is to last until the end of October. During the summer navigation season, FESCO vessels are going to make 6 voyages to Chukotka in total. The FADL service carries out regular transportation of general cargo, as well as any cargo in dry, refrigerated SOS and SOC containers, operating in both the inter-port traffic and direct mixed rail-water traffic. In 2019 FESCO transported 1 415 TEU and over 500 tons of general cargo on the Vladivostok-Anadyr-Egvekinot-Vladivostok rotation.

The Group's ships annually deliver cargo to the northern ports of Russia during the summer navigation season, this way FESCO successfully implements the program of supplying commodities to the areas with limited open-water periods.