  The version for the print

  • 2020 June 8 15:21

    Some fishing companies consider cancellation of their contracts with Russian shipyards

    Delivery delays are from half a year to a couple of years

    Many of fishing ships being built by Russian shipyards under information quota programme will be delivered with a delay from half a year to a couple of years, representatives of shipbuilding companies said at the meeting held by Rosrybolovstvo (Russian Federal Fisheries Agency). According to Russian Association of Fishery Companies, Entrepreneurs and Exporters (RAFCEE), detailed information about problems of fishing ships construction in Russia and suggestions on addressing them will be submitted to RF Government. The meeting was not attended by any representatives of the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

    By 2022, the investment quota programme is to cover the construction of 43 fishing ships by Russian shipyards basing in the application campaign. Only two ships have been built so far. The construction of 27 hulls laid down in 2017 – 2018 is far behind the schedule. Keel-laying of 16 more ships slated for 2021 is not likely to meet the schedule. However, fishing companies perform their contractual obligations on construction financing.

    Non-compliance with deadlines should be attributed to circumstances which are beyond the investors' control. According to representatives of shipyards, the delivery of all ships will be delayed, from half a year to a couple of years. For example, Vyborg Shipyard (Saint-Petersburg) is building four fishing ships for Arkhangelsk Trawl Fleet JSC but pre-commissioning activities for the lead ship are delayed due to the coronavirus epidemic. The shipyard is also building three vessels for FOR-Group with the delay expected to reach up to a year and a half.

    Pella shipyard (Saint-Petersburg) is in a more difficult situation with a contract execution delay of two years. All in all the shipyard is to build six fishing ships. One of the customers, Murmanseld-2, is looking into the contract cancellation.

    NOREBO is to have its vessels built by Severnaya Verf shipyard (Saint-Petersburg) with the delivery of the first one initially scheduled for January 2020 and now postponed till August 2020.  The shipyard expects to start working according to the schedule in two years. It is also building ships for Fishing Company “Virma” and Globus. None of them meet the deadlines.

    The order portfolio of Russian Fishery Company at Admiralteiskie Verfi shipyard numbers ten units with lead one scheduled for delivery in spring 2021. Yet, it can be delayed by 4-6 months.

    Kaliningrad Region based Yantar shipyard cannot deliver the ship built for Fishing Collective Farm named after V. Lenin because foreign specialists cannot come for sea trials.

    The meeting participants have named three major problems causing the disruption of construction deadlines. First of all, it is the shipyards financial situation: they often have to cover expenses for construction of some ships by advance payments for other orders.

    Secondly, it is shortage of personnel. According to Igor Shakalo,  Director of USC’s Civil Shipbuilding Department, it should be attributed to a great extent to initially tight time limits and distribution of many orders among few shipyards.

    Besides, imports of ship components have been delayed due to the pandemic with some cases of foreign subcotractors’ refusal to continue cooperation. Amid closed international traffic, some technological operations requiring participation of foreign specialists (sea trials, pre-commissioning activities) are disrupted.

    RAFCEE President German Zverev told about the work of the Government Coordination Council to control the incidence of the novel coronavirus infection in the Russian Federation chaired by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin towards solving the issue of providing visas and permits to foreign specialists.

    Deputy head of Rosrybolovstvo Peotr Savchuk said that the Agency would analyze the situation and submit the findings to the Government. According to him, investors bear considerable losses due to servicing of bank guarantees and construction. Besides, additional losses will be caused with no quotas granted in proper time.

    “Fishing companies strictly meet their financing schedules. Interest rates for raised loans and servicing of bank guarantees totaled at least RUB 10 – 12 billion in 2017 – 2019 with the ships have not been built yet. Strange indifference of the Ministry of Industry and Trade is amazing after it was advocating in 2015 – 2016 the readiness of the industry under its authority to build dozens of fishing ships in five years with only two built by today. Taking into consideration enormous financial load on the companies I see it necessary to hold on the increase of tax burden on the fishery industry”, emphasized German Zverev.


Другие новости по темам: fishery, shipbuilding  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 June 8

18:06 Diana Shipping announces direct continuation of time charter contract for m/v Atalandi with Uniper
17:46 UN entities and private sector join forces to tackle invasive species and reduce emissions
17:34 Ore carrier Owari Maru recognized for contribution to marine weather forecasts
17:17 Average wholesale prices for М-100 HFO rose to RUB 8,087 in RF spot market
17:04 CMA CGM announces Rate Restoration Program for services from Asia to Red Sea
16:46 HEBO Maritiemservice B.V. extends services to Amsterdam port
16:39 IMO Secretary General Kitack Lim celebrates the oceans on World Oceans Day
16:34 The world’s largest containership called at the Port of Hamburg on her maiden voyage
16:19 100% capacity of LNG terminal in Swinoujście reserved
16:04 DNV GL and Sing Da Marine Structure sign an agreement for knowledge transfer to accelerate Taiwan’s offshore wind sector
15:34 Rolls-Royce joins the UN Race to Zero campaign
15:21 Some fishing companies consider cancellation of their contracts with Russian shipyards
15:04 Wilhelmsen coordinates Singapore’s first full crew change for Synergy Group on bulk carrier Genco Liberty using new protocol
14:30 ZIM introduces eZ Quote – an additional digital service for instant spot quoting & booking, including guaranteed space onboard vessels
14:26 CTSP extends its fleet of equipment with two new RTG cranes
14:03 Equinor launching maritime climate ambitions
13:20 NYK honored for its efforts to protect whales and reduce air pollution
13:15 Onezhsky Shipyard held keel-laying ceremony for lead crab catching ship ordered by Russian Crab Group
11:32 Amendments approved for coastwise shipping activities by foreign-flagged ships
11:03 SEACOR Marine announces agreement to consolidate SEACOSCO joint venture
10:33 Moín Container Terminal records zero accidents in first year of operation
10:10 “Latitude Yachts” successfully continues the tradition of shipbuilding at the port of Riga
09:47 Oil prices rise by $1.4-1.7
09:21 Pilbara Ports Authority posts shipping figures for May 2020
09:13 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, June 08
09:12 Baltic Dry Index is on June 5

2020 June 7

16:38 Highly capable landing craft to support polar research ship
15:03 Fairbanks Morse completes engine build and testing for first USCG OPC
14:19 Cox Diesel outboard successfully passes EPA testing
13:51 SEACOR Marine announces agreement to consolidate SEACOSCO joint venture
12:47 DNV GL awards world’s first DP2 shuttle tanker with SmartShip notation
11:15 UZMAR and Port of Aarhus sign shipbuilding contract

2020 June 6

15:31 USCG, President Eisenhower rescue mariner 500 miles offshore
14:08 First contract for subsea innovation from Kongsberg
12:37 Eidesvik secures extention of time charter for PSV Viking Lady
11:47 Wärtsilä’s Data-Driven Dynamic Maintenance Planning solution optimises engine maintenance
10:52 CMA CGM announces first quarter 2020 results

2020 June 5

18:21 Mezhregiontruboprovodstroy appointed as sole contractor for construction of Utrenny terminal
18:05 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from Europe to Indian Ocean Islands
17:35 Teesport welcomes largest containership
17:05 EUROGATE Intermodal appoints Christopher Beplat as a new managing director
16:50 Russian Railways: Loading of export cargo bound for domestic ports up 6.4% in May 2020
16:35 DNV GL performs over twenty remote wind turbine inspections globally in times of COVID-19 related-travel restrictions
16:05 Gasum performs first LNG bunkering to Heerema’s Sleipnir
15:28 Acquisition and recapitalisation of Royal IHC finalised
14:18 First of two Austal's 118 metre trimarans for Fred. Olsen completes sea trials in Australia
13:56 Rosmorrechflot announces new competition for construction of Bagayevsky hydrosystem
13:29 Zvezda Shipyard stars cutting steel for yet another Aframax tanker
13:01 Keppel enters into framework deed with Borr Drilling to defer scheduled delivery of rigs
12:01 Port of Rotterdam Authority decides to hold RFT for transport service along Container Exchange Route
11:47 Yevgeny Ditrikh takes helm of STLC Board of Directors
11:04 The second largest container vessels in the world, now has its “Socarrat”
10:41 Oil prices rise within $1
10:28 Marseille Maersk sets up new record for the port of Rotterdam
10:23 Training exercise held with rescuers of RF Navy’s Northern fleet to assist emergency ship in the Arctic
10:00 RF Navy's oceanographic research vessel Admiral Vladimirsky entered the North Sea
09:39 Bunker prices rise at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia
09:18 Baltic Dry Index on June 4
08:46 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, June 05

2020 June 4

18:20 Wärtsilä to supply Europe's most modern simulator for inland shipping training