2020 June 8 17:34

Ore carrier Owari Maru recognized for contribution to marine weather forecasts

NYK-operated Owari Maru, an ore carrier, was awarded the Meteorological Agency's Director-General Award on June 1 for the contribution the ship has made to meteorological business development by observing marine weather conditions and transmitting observation results over an extended period of time, the company said in its release.

Every year, Japan’s minister of Land, Infrastructure and Transport (MLIT), together with the director-general of the Japan Meteorological Agency, commend vessels that have participated in observing and reporting marine weather conditions, and NYK-operated vessels have now been awarded the Meteorological Agency's Director-General Award for three consecutive years since 2018.

Owari Maru, which was recognized this year, has been in operation since 2007, annually transporting about 1.6 million tons of iron ore mainly from Australia to Japan.

Vessel Particulars

Length Overall: 319.58 meters

Breadth: 54.00 meters

Designed Draft: 18.10 meters

Gross Tonnage: 113,928 tons

Deadweight Tonnage: 229,013 tons

Ship Management: Hachiuma Steamship Co. Ltd.

Owari Maru



