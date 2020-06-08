-
CMA CGM announces Rate Restoration Program for services from Asia to Red Sea
CMA CGM has announced Rate Restoration Program for June 2020 as follows:
Effective June 15th, 2020 (B/L date):
Origin Range: From all Asian ports
Destination Range: To Red Sea ports
Cargo: Dry, OOG, Breakbulk & Reefer cargo
Amount: +USD 300 per TEU
