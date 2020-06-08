2020 June 8 17:04

CMA CGM announces Rate Restoration Program for services from Asia to Red Sea

CMA CGM has announced Rate Restoration Program for June 2020 as follows:

Effective June 15th, 2020 (B/L date):

Origin Range: From all Asian ports

Destination Range: To Red Sea ports

Cargo: Dry, OOG, Breakbulk & Reefer cargo

Amount: +USD 300 per TEU