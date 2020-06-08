2020 June 8 16:04

DNV GL and Sing Da Marine Structure sign an agreement for knowledge transfer to accelerate Taiwan’s offshore wind sector

DNV GL, the world’s largest resource of independent energy experts and certification body, has signed a contract with Sing Da Marine Structure (SDMS), a wholly-owned subsidiary of China Steel Corporation (CSC) to support the government’s localization efforts towards offshore project development and building up of the local supply chain in Taiwan, the company said in its release.



This new collaboration between DNV GL and SDMS follows the conclusion of a successful partnership between DNV GL and CSC, where DNV GL experts supported CSC in the development of its Zone 29 offshore wind farm with technical inputs and specialist support based on their experience around the globe.

The Bureau of Energy, Ministry of Economic Affairs aims for 20% of electricity generation, or 30GW, to come from renewables by 2025. Offshore wind is expected be a main enabler in achieving this target, contributing 5.7GW out of the 30GW planned.

On top of the 2025 goal, additional offshore wind generation capacity of 1GW / year has been announced for the years 2026-2035 as part of the Phase III Zonal Development plans. Taking into account the 10GW slated for the upcoming Phase III auction, a total of 15.7GW of offshore wind will be constructed in Taiwan by 2035. With the localization requirements set by the government, the need for a self-sustaining supply chain be key to meet this rapid development.

This collaboration will bring together DNV GL’s experience from established offshore markets such as Europe, and SDMS’ strong knowledge in steel manufacturing to meet the above targets. DNV GL will provide SDMS with risk mitigation advice around technical, logistical, and quality during its jacket fabrication process.



About DNV GL

DNV GL is a global quality assurance and risk management company. DNV GL delivers world-renowned testing, certification and advisory services to the energy value chain including renewables and energy management. The company’s expertise spans onshore and offshore wind power, solar, conventional generation, transmission and distribution, smart grids, and sustainable energy use, as well as energy markets and regulations. Its experts support customers around the globe in delivering a safe, reliable, efficient, and sustainable energy supply.