2020 June 8 14:30

ZIM introduces eZ Quote – an additional digital service for instant spot quoting & booking, including guaranteed space onboard vessels

During May 2020, ZIM launched eZ Quote, a new digital service which enables new and existing customers to receive online Spot quotes as well book their shipment with guaranteed space on board the designated vessel, the company said in its release.

The new advanced platform makes Quoting & Booking friction free, quicker and easier, available 24/7, including Chat support. eZ Quote offering will be increasing globally gradually supporting standard dry-van containers only at this stage.

eZ Quote is part of ZIM’s growing array of advanced digital services being offered to its customers. Especially during these days, in which the entire global economy still faces the lasting implications of the COVID-19 pandemic, eZ Quote makes it particularly easier for customers to maintain business continuity with ZIM.





