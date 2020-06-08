2020 June 8 14:26

CTSP extends its fleet of equipment with two new RTG cranes

Container terminal Saint-Petersburg (CTSP) says it has taken delivery of two new RTG cranes under its programme for expansion of the company’s production infrastructure.

It is the last delivery of new cranes this year. The fleet of the terminal’s container yard equipment has thus been expanded with five new Konecranes RTGs.

The equipment will be used for moving and stacking containers at the terminal’s rear yards. The cranes of 50 tonnes in capacity are able to make stacks of 5+1 containers high and 7+1 containers wide.

The RTGs are fitted with DGPS Autosteering for keeping straight driving path and additional safety systems involving laser sensors as well as an operator cabin complying with the current ergonomics standards.

The new cranes will be put into operation upon installation of additional equipment (radio antennas and terminals) and upon their registration by the Federal Service for Environmental, Technological and Nuclear Supervision.

The new equipment has been acquired under the company’s programme on development of its production infrastructure aimed at improvement of the terminal performance and expansion of its throughput capacity.

Container terminal Saint-Petersburg CJSC (CTSP) is a modern facility specializing in handling of all types of container cargo, including refrigerated containers, oversize and hazardous cargoes. In 2019, container throughput at CTSP reached 758,610 TEUs.