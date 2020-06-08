2020 June 8 10:33

Moín Container Terminal records zero accidents in first year of operation

APM Terminals Moín, Costa Rica has recorded zero Lost Time Incidents (LTIs) for staff and contractors in its first year of operations. With this achievement it not only joins the terminals with the highest productivity in Latin America, but also those with the best record for accident prevention, the company said in its release.

APM Terminals works rigorously with a safety program focused on the five main causes of incidents in the industry, known to employees as the Fatal Five: transportation, working at height, suspended loads and lifting, stored energy and contractor control, with the purpose of maintaining an outstanding record in this area.

“Security is a core value of the work we do at APM Terminals. It is essential for the company to ensure the well-being of all the people who work in the terminal. We are pleased to see that accident prevention and reduction initiatives have had a big impact and we intend to continue expanding these metrics in a process of continuous improvement,”said Hartmut Goeritz, CEO of APM Terminals Moin.

In order to create a culture of excellence for occupational health, all employees and contractors receive the necessary training for the functions they perform. In addition, all tasks carried out in the terminal have a risk and control manual, in which all the potential safety risks are detailed.

Every day, the working day begins with a team safety talk for each area. The Occupational Health department operates 24 hours a day.

The Terminal has adopted a process of continuous improvement to continue developing work systems that allow greater control and prevention of accidents with the aim of continuing this accident free period.