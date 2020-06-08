2020 June 8 10:10

“Latitude Yachts” successfully continues the tradition of shipbuilding at the port of Riga

Last week, the newly built hull of the fishing vessel ELLA was solemnly launched from the ship launching slipway of the “Latitude Yachts”, the company operating at the port of Riga. It is equipped with the main mechanisms of the ship - engines, a propeller and a rudder. In the coming weeks, the ship will be fitted with an aluminum body and a wheelhouse made at the “Latitude Yachts” production facilities. The assembly of the vessel's equipment will be completed in Ireland, and “ELLA” will start fishing in the Atlantic Ocean in about 6 months. The ship is built to order of the Danish company “VESTVÆRFTET”, says press center of the Port of Riga.

The steel vessel is 27.38 meters long and has a hull weight of 215 tonnes. The launching of a ship of such dimensions is possible only with the help of a floating crane, which had arrived at the port of Riga from Poland specifically for this purpose. According to the shipbuilders' tradition, a bottle of champagne was smashed against the hull of the new ship at its launching, wishing the ship a successful life and “Fair winds and following seas!".

The company, which operates at the port of Riga under the “Latitude Yachts” trademark, performs the full cycle of ship and yacht production - design, production and fitting, as well as provides repair, modernization and services for the floating craft. The company's main production facilities are located in the port territory in Sarkandaugava.

One of the cornerstones of the successful company's activities is the implementation of the tailor-made projects according to the specific client needs and requirements. Several years ago, “Latitude Yachts” built two superyachts - trimarans, which were the biggest yachts of this type in the world. Currently there are two exclusive non-standard vessels in production, which are planned to be completed by the end of this year.

“Latitude Yachts” employs around 200 people on a regular basis, attracting up to 500 employees from time to time.