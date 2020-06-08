  The version for the print

  • 2020 June 8 09:47

    Oil prices rise by $1.4-1.7

    Oil prices are going up over to OPEC+ decision to extend oil-production cuts

    On 8 June 2020 (08:23, Moscow time), Brent Crude Oil futures price grew by 1.77% to $43.05 per barrel, Light (WTI) for June delivery grew by 1.44% to $40.11 per barrel. 

    On 12 April 2020, OPEC+ approved new oil output cut by 9.7 million bpd in May-June, 7.7 million bpd in the second half and 5.8 million bpd by May 2022.

    On 6 June 2020, OPEC+ agreed to extend oil-production cuts by 9.7 million bpd till the end of July.

2020 June 8

18:06 Diana Shipping announces direct continuation of time charter contract for m/v Atalandi with Uniper
17:46 UN entities and private sector join forces to tackle invasive species and reduce emissions
17:34 Ore carrier Owari Maru recognized for contribution to marine weather forecasts
17:17 Average wholesale prices for М-100 HFO rose to RUB 8,087 in RF spot market
17:04 CMA CGM announces Rate Restoration Program for services from Asia to Red Sea
16:46 HEBO Maritiemservice B.V. extends services to Amsterdam port
16:39 IMO Secretary General Kitack Lim celebrates the oceans on World Oceans Day
16:34 The world’s largest containership called at the Port of Hamburg on her maiden voyage
16:19 100% capacity of LNG terminal in Swinoujście reserved
16:04 DNV GL and Sing Da Marine Structure sign an agreement for knowledge transfer to accelerate Taiwan’s offshore wind sector
15:34 Rolls-Royce joins the UN Race to Zero campaign
15:21 Some fishing companies consider cancellation of their contracts with Russian shipyards
15:04 Wilhelmsen coordinates Singapore’s first full crew change for Synergy Group on bulk carrier Genco Liberty using new protocol
14:30 ZIM introduces eZ Quote – an additional digital service for instant spot quoting & booking, including guaranteed space onboard vessels
14:26 CTSP extends its fleet of equipment with two new RTG cranes
14:03 Equinor launching maritime climate ambitions
13:20 NYK honored for its efforts to protect whales and reduce air pollution
13:15 Onezhsky Shipyard held keel-laying ceremony for lead crab catching ship ordered by Russian Crab Group
11:32 Amendments approved for coastwise shipping activities by foreign-flagged ships
11:03 SEACOR Marine announces agreement to consolidate SEACOSCO joint venture
10:33 Moín Container Terminal records zero accidents in first year of operation
10:10 “Latitude Yachts” successfully continues the tradition of shipbuilding at the port of Riga
09:21 Pilbara Ports Authority posts shipping figures for May 2020
09:13 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, June 08
09:12 Baltic Dry Index is on June 5

2020 June 7

16:38 Highly capable landing craft to support polar research ship
15:03 Fairbanks Morse completes engine build and testing for first USCG OPC
14:19 Cox Diesel outboard successfully passes EPA testing
13:51 SEACOR Marine announces agreement to consolidate SEACOSCO joint venture
12:47 DNV GL awards world’s first DP2 shuttle tanker with SmartShip notation
11:15 UZMAR and Port of Aarhus sign shipbuilding contract

2020 June 6

15:31 USCG, President Eisenhower rescue mariner 500 miles offshore
14:08 First contract for subsea innovation from Kongsberg
12:37 Eidesvik secures extention of time charter for PSV Viking Lady
11:47 Wärtsilä’s Data-Driven Dynamic Maintenance Planning solution optimises engine maintenance
10:52 CMA CGM announces first quarter 2020 results

2020 June 5

18:21 Mezhregiontruboprovodstroy appointed as sole contractor for construction of Utrenny terminal
18:05 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from Europe to Indian Ocean Islands
17:35 Teesport welcomes largest containership
17:05 EUROGATE Intermodal appoints Christopher Beplat as a new managing director
16:50 Russian Railways: Loading of export cargo bound for domestic ports up 6.4% in May 2020
16:35 DNV GL performs over twenty remote wind turbine inspections globally in times of COVID-19 related-travel restrictions
16:05 Gasum performs first LNG bunkering to Heerema’s Sleipnir
15:28 Acquisition and recapitalisation of Royal IHC finalised
14:18 First of two Austal's 118 metre trimarans for Fred. Olsen completes sea trials in Australia
13:56 Rosmorrechflot announces new competition for construction of Bagayevsky hydrosystem
13:29 Zvezda Shipyard stars cutting steel for yet another Aframax tanker
13:01 Keppel enters into framework deed with Borr Drilling to defer scheduled delivery of rigs
12:01 Port of Rotterdam Authority decides to hold RFT for transport service along Container Exchange Route
11:47 Yevgeny Ditrikh takes helm of STLC Board of Directors
11:04 The second largest container vessels in the world, now has its “Socarrat”
10:41 Oil prices rise within $1
10:28 Marseille Maersk sets up new record for the port of Rotterdam
10:23 Training exercise held with rescuers of RF Navy’s Northern fleet to assist emergency ship in the Arctic
10:00 RF Navy's oceanographic research vessel Admiral Vladimirsky entered the North Sea
09:39 Bunker prices rise at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia
09:18 Baltic Dry Index on June 4
08:46 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, June 05

2020 June 4

18:20 Wärtsilä to supply Europe's most modern simulator for inland shipping training