2020 June 8 09:21

Pilbara Ports Authority posts shipping figures for May 2020

Pilbara Ports Authority has delivered a total monthly throughput of 62.8 million tonnes (Mt) for the month of May 2020, the company said in its release.



This throughput was a two per cent decrease compared to the same month in 2019.



The total throughput for the 2019/20 financial year to date is 649.1Mt, an increase of three per cent from the same time last year.



The Port of Port Hedland achieved a monthly throughput of 48.4Mt, of which 47.8Mt was iron ore exports. The monthly throughput was a four per cent increase from May 2019.



Imports through the Port of Port Hedland totalled 176,000 tonnes, an increase of 12 per cent from the same month in 2019.



The Port of Dampier delivered a total monthly throughput of 13.6Mt, a decrease of 15 per cent from May 2019.



Imports through the Port of Dampier totalled 81,000 tonnes, a decrease of 14 per cent from the same month in 2019.