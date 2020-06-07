2020 June 7 12:47

DNV GL awards world’s first DP2 shuttle tanker with SmartShip notation

The DP2 shuttle tanker Eagle Petrolina is the first vessel of its kind to receive DNV GL’s SmartShip Notation. Built at Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) shipyard in Geoje, South Korea, the 152,700 DWT DP2 shuttle tanker is owned by Singapore-headquartered AET, a leading energy logistics provider, and will commence operations soon.



In order to qualify for DNV GL’s SmartShip descriptive notation, a vessel must be equipped with technological features considered as smart technologies in marine applications in accordance with the DNV GL Class Guidelines for SmartShip CG-0508.



Eagle Petrolina received the notation for its navigation decision support system with route optimisation features, an energy efficiency management system with trim optimisation, as well as a ship performance monitoring system. The 279m shuttle tanker is also installed with SVESSEL, SHI’s own solution to meet the SmartShip standard, which allows onshore monitoring of the ship.



The newbuilding project is a result of a joint development project (JDP) between DNV GL and SHI, aimed at developing a “Half Crew Ready Smart Ship”. Signed in 2019, both companies have since then worked together on new concept design developments, the application of smart automation systems to a SHI built ship, and the respective approval and certification by DNV GL.



By awarding the SmartShip notation to the DP2 shuttle tanker Eagle Petrolina, the first step of the JDP has now been completed, and the two parties will move to the next phase, the remote operation of a smart ship. The final step pursued by the JDP partners is the development of a smart vessel that is partly autonomous.



“We will continuously develop smart ships optimised for maintenance while at the same time ensuring safer operations by installing a vessel network infrastructure controllable on board and from shore,” said Yong Lae Shim, Vice President of SHI ship & offshore research institute. “With the delivery of Eagle Petrolina we have reached an important milestone on this development path,” he added.



“The JDP with SHI aims to establish technology ensuring more efficient and flexible operations. Smart ship systems enable vessel operators to respond to tightening regulations and to crew shortages without compromising on safety. The latest delivery from SHI is another big step towards higher degrees of ship automation, and DNV GL will continue to support the maritime industry by providing technical expertise throughout the value chain,” said Vidar Dolonen, DNV GL Regional Manager for Korea and Japan.