2020 June 6 12:37

Eidesvik secures extention of time charter for PSV Viking Lady

Eidesvik Offshore ASA (“Eidesvik”) says it has been awarded a 4 month extension to the current time charter party for the platform supply vessel MV Viking Lady with Aker BP. The extension is for the period from primo September 2020 to ultimo December 2020 in direct continuation of the current time charter party.



Further, MV Viking Prince has been awarded a time charter party for the period from primo September to ultimo December 2020. The current time charter party for MV Viking Prince with Aker BP ended primo June 2020. Eidesvik will trade MV Viking Prince in the spot market during the 3 month summer season.



Both time charter parties have been concluded under the Frame Agreement with Aker BP.