2020 June 5 18:05

CMA CGM announces FAK rates from Europe to Indian Ocean Islands

CMA CGM has announced Freight All Kinds (FAK) rates as follows as from July 1st, 2020 (date of loading in the origin ports) and until further notice:



(Main ports to Reunion rates - Other ports subject to usual TAD)

These new FAK rates will apply as follows:

Origin Range: Europe, Scandinavia, Black Sea and West Med

Destination Range: Reunion, subject to TAD charges for Mauritius, Mayotte, Comoros, Seychelles and Madagascar

Date of application: From July 1st 2020 (date of loading in the origin ports) and until further notice

Cargo: Dry, Reefer, Open Top, Flat Rack, SOC

Contracts: All