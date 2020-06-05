  The version for the print

  • 2020 June 5 17:35

    Teesport welcomes largest containership

    Tuesday 2nd June marked the arrival of the Adelheid-S, the largest containership to visit Teesport, the company said in its release.

    The Adelheid-S, operated by global shipping company MSC, totals a length of 222.5m, 32.2m wide and can handle 3,400 twenty-foot containers.

    The ship was a sight-to-behold as it approached the port on Tuesday evening, arriving after an 18-hour sailing from Antwerp, Belgium. The Port’s three dock-side cranes unloaded 852 containers before the Adelheid-S departed on Wednesday morning for its return sailing to Antwerp.

    With discharged cargo heading nationwide to well-known retailers, the arrival of the Adelheid-S highlights the critical role that Teesport plays in the local and national economies, supporting vital supply chains at an extremely challenging time.


