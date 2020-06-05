  The version for the print

  • 2020 June 5 17:05

    EUROGATE Intermodal appoints Christopher Beplat as a new managing director

    Christopher Beplat (44) has been appointed as a new Managing Director for EUROGATE Intermodal (EGIM) alongside Lars Hedderich and Thomas Meyer, Port of Hamburg said in its release. Having joined the company on 1 June 2020, Christopher Beplat assumes his role from Thomas Meyer, who will retire at the end of September. In the coming months, Christopher Beplat will work side-by-side Thomas Meyer to enable a smooth handover of the business areas of operations, controlling and procurement.

    About EUROGATE Intermodal

    EUROGATE Intermodal GmbH (EGIM) is an international container transport specialist headquartered in Hamburg, Germany. Part of the EUROGATE Group, EGIM is a leading neutral provider of intermodal solutions for road and rail transport.

    EGIM is a founding member of the private rail service company boxXpress.de GmbH. With this product EGIM connects German North Sea ports and Rotterdam with eleven terminals in southern Germany and Hungary. Alongside its rail services, EGIM offers first and last-mile connections via truck.

    Through its affiliate Hannibal, which belongs to the Italian Contship Group, and using Munich as a hub, EGIM also offers connections to and from Italy. Via this link, the southern ports are integrated in the network as well.

