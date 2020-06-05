2020 June 5 16:35

DNV GL performs over twenty remote wind turbine inspections globally in times of COVID-19 related-travel restrictions

DNV GL has conducted a variety of technical remote inspection services on over twenty wind farm projects around the world. The wind farms are located in the USA, Poland, China, Sweden and the UK, and are all operational projects, with a cumulative capacity of over 500 MW, the company said in its release.

Like many global industries, the wind industry has been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak and enforced travel restrictions by governments, both internationally and domestically. The coronavirus pandemic has altered timelines for many projects under construction and hindered the access for inspectors to visit operating projects.

Leveraging its global footprint and knowledge of local markets, DNV GL mobilized a multidisciplinary inspections team to develop a technology-based approach in collaboration with the wind farm site manager to ensure that remote wind farm inspections could be undertaken accurately, safely, timely and comply with relevant government legislation on travel restrictions.

This flexible remote inspections approach ensured that customers’ projects could be assessed, continue to operate and maintain project timelines, therefore avoiding delays or loss of revenue.

The inspections differed at each project but included wind turbine inspections, turbine condition/performance reviews, construction monitoring, operational due diligence and wind farm infrastructure reviews.

This innovation will continue to benefit operations after Covid-19, by reducing the carbon footprint of the wind industry and making sites safer, as less travel will be involved with less risks.



About DNV GL

DNV GL is a global quality assurance and risk management company. DNV GL provides classification, technical assurance, software and independent expert advisory services to the maritime, oil & gas, power and renewables industries.