2020 June 5 13:56

Rosmorrechflot announces new competition for construction of Bagayevsky hydrosystem

Contract price remains unchanged

Yet another competition announced for construction of the Bagayevsky hydrosystem on the Don river, Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot) said on its official Instagram page.

Information about the competition with limited participation in electronic format for “Construction of the Bagayevsky hydrosystem on the Don river. Facilities of Phase 2 (the main period)” will be published on the official website of the Unified State Procurement Information System on June 5.



The initial (maximum) price of the contract has remained unchanged at RUB 21.014 billion.

The bids are to be submitted by 2 July 2020.

The construction works are foreseen by the Federal Project “Inland Water Ways” under the comprehensive plan for upgrading and expanding core infrastructure till 2024.



The previous three competitions were cancelled because of changes introduced into the federal targeted investment programme in respect of contract terms and value. The contract price set for the recent one was RUB 21,014,444,600 with the first two set at RUB 19.4 and 19.5 billion accordingly.



IAA PortNews earlier cited Aleksandr Poshivai, head of Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot) as emphasizing at the meeting of Rosmorrechflot’s Board and Public Council that reconstruction of the Beloomut hydrosystem will let increase throughput capacity of Russia’s inland water ways by 910,000 tonnes per year.

According to him, the year of 2020 is also to see the beginning of Bagayevsky hydrosystem’s main phase construction and continuation of comprehensive reconstruction in the Volga, Severdvinsk, Volga-Baltic, Volga-Don, Azov-Don and Yenisey Basins.



