2020 June 5 13:29

Zvezda Shipyard stars cutting steel for yet another Aframax tanker

The ship is intended for Sovcomflot



Rosneft says Shipbuilding Complex Zvezda (Zvezda Shipyard) has started steel cutting for the sixth Aframax tanker intended for Sovcomflot. According to the statement, the steel plates are cut by highly accurate plasma gas cutting machine.



Zvezda Shipyard is to build a total of 12 Aframax ships with the first four units already under construction. The lead ship has been launched and is being prepared for mooring trials.



In September 2018, in the framework of the Eastern Economic Forum, Rosneft Oil Company, Zvezda Shipbuilding Complex, Arctic Leasing LLC (a VEB Group Company) and SKF ECO LLC (a Sovkomflot Group Company) signed a number of agreements for construction of two new generation Aframax crude oil tankers with their subsequent long-term chartering. The tankers are to be provided to the customer in 2022.

These Aframax tankers with deadweight of 114,000 tonnes, length of 250 meters and width of 44 meters will be the first ships of this class built in Russia. The tankers are equipped with the most advanced class A automation system. The tankers’ main and additional power supply units can operate on both traditional and green fuel, the liquefied natural gas, which meets new world environmental standards. The tanker is designed to transport crude oil in unrestricted area of navigation.



As it was reported earlier, Russia’s first Aframax tanker Vladimir Monomakh launched on 12 May 2020 is ready for mooring trials. On 3 June 2020, the ship was bunkered for the first time in the port of Vladivostok.



Zvezda Shipyard is being established at the Far Eastern Shipbuilding and Ship Repair Centre (FESRC) by a consortium led by Rosneft in pursuance of RF President’s order.

The product line of Zvezda will include vessels with a displacement of up to 350,000 tonnes, elements of offshore platforms, ice-class vessels, commercial vessels for cargo transportation, special vessels and other types of marine equipment of any complexity, characteristics and purposes, including equipment that was previously not produced in Russia due to the lack of necessary launching and hydraulic structures. As of today, the Zvezda order book includes 39 vessels (or 59 vessels including an option).



