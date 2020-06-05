2020 June 5 11:47

Yevgeny Ditrikh takes helm of STLC Board of Directors

Sergey Khramagin, Advisor to STLC General Director, appointed as Deputy Chairman of STLC BoD



PAO State Transport Leasing Company (STLC) says its Board of Directors (Supervisory Board) appointed RF Transport Minister Yevgeny Ditrikh as the head of BoD.



Sergey Khramagin, Ex-Director of the Company, Advisor to STLC General Director, has been appointed Deputy Chairman of the BoD.



New BoD of the Company elected in May 2020 with RF Transport Minister Yevgeny Ditrikh, new STLC General Director Mikhail Poluboyarinov, Aeroflot CEO Vitaly Savelyev and First Deputy General Director of Russian Railways Vadim Mikhaylov having joined it as new members.



The State Transport Leasing Company (GTLK) is Russia’s largest player in the lease market. It leases out aircraft, vessels, rail transport, road vehicles and special equipment to domestic transport enterprises and invests in the development of Russia's transport infrastructure. The company's sole shareholder is the Russian Federation represented by the Ministry of Transport. GTLK holds double-B ratings from the world’s three leading international rating agencies and an A+(RU) national rating from ACRA. As of 31 December 2019, leasing portfolio of GTLK exceeded RUB 770 billion.



Related link:

Mikhail Poluboyarinov appointed as General Director of STLC >>>>