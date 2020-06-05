2020 June 5 10:28

Marseille Maersk sets up new record for the port of Rotterdam

The container ship Marseille Maersk left the APMT 2 terminal in Prinses Amaliahaven en route to Tanjung Pelepas, Malaysia. With a draught of 17.30 metres, the vessel represents a new record for container ships calling on Rotterdam, the company said in its release.



The previous record stood at 17.10 metres. This Wednesday had also seen a new milestone for Rotterdam, when the latest vessel to top the ranking of world’s largest container ships, HMM Algeciras, made its first call on the port.

Incidentally, Rotterdam’s waterways can accommodate even greater draughts: up to 22.50 metres for incoming vessels and 21.50 metres for ships leaving the port. This maximum draught is particularly relevant to oil tankers and iron ore carriers.