2020 June 5 10:23

Training exercise held with rescuers of RF Navy’s Northern fleet to assist emergency ship in the Arctic

The Northern fleet conducted a search and rescue exercise to assist a high-sided (oceangoing) ship (vessel) that was damaged in the Arctic, says press center of RF Defence Ministry.

The exercise took place in the Barents sea at the entrance to the Kola Bay near the western tip of Kildin island in difficult hydrometeorological conditions. The event was attended by the crew of the large anti-submarine ship "Severomorsk", the rescue tug ship "Pamir" and other search and rescue forces of the Northern fleet on duty.

During the exercise, issues of operational management of the fleet search and rescue forces on duty from the regional control center of the fleet headquarters during a rescue operation at sea were worked out.

The exercise was divided into three stages, each of which consisted of two or three episodes.

The rescue exercise took 10 hours. Upon completion, all participants returned to the main base of the Northern fleet — Severomorsk — and started their daily activities.