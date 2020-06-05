2020 June 5 10:00

RF Navy's oceanographic research vessel Admiral Vladimirsky entered the North Sea

The Russian Navy's oceanographic research vessel "Admiral Vladimirsky" passed the English channel and the Pas-de-Calais strait tonight and sailed into the North sea, says press center of RF Defence Ministry.

The ship is heading to the permanent base of Kronstadt, where it will arrive on June 8. This is stated in a report from the "Admiral Vladimirsky" ORV, which was sent to the Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy, Admiral Nikolai Evmenov, and to the Center of the Russian Geographical Society at the Main Command of the Navy in the Admiralty.

All technical facilities of the "Admiral Vladimirsky" ORV are working normally, the crew is healthy and performs its tasks according to the plan for the final stage of the round-the-world expedition dedicated to the 200th anniversary of the discovery of Antarctica by Russian sailors and the 250th anniversary of the birth of I. F. Krusenstern.

At a meeting at the Admiralty, the Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy, Admiral Nikolay Evmenov, ordered to meet the Russian Navy's oceanographic research vessel "Admiral Vladimirsky" in Kronstadt with dignity and immediately begin analyzing the data obtained during the round-the-world expedition.