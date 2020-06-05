2020 June 5 09:39

Bunker prices rise at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia

Global oil prices are going down amid concerns over OPEC+ agreement for a period starting on July 1

According to IAA PortNews Bunker Prices Review, bunker prices at the port of St. Petersburg were as follows:

Average price of IFO-380 HS - $200 pmt (+$45).

Average price of MGO - $295 pmt (+$20).

Average price of ULSFO - $280 pmt (+$25).

Average VLSFO 0,5% - $250 pmt (+$20)

Bunker prices at the Port of Rotterdam rose by $25 on the average:

- IFO-380 НS - $223

- MGO - $305

- ULSFO 0,1% - $295

- VLSFO 0,5% - $270

The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.

