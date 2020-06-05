-
2020 June 5 09:39
Bunker prices rise at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia
Global oil prices are going down amid concerns over OPEC+ agreement for a period starting on July 1
According to IAA PortNews Bunker Prices Review, bunker prices at the port of St. Petersburg were as follows:
Average price of IFO-380 HS - $200 pmt (+$45).
Average price of MGO - $295 pmt (+$20).
Average price of ULSFO - $280 pmt (+$25).
Average VLSFO 0,5% - $250 pmt (+$20)
Bunker prices at the Port of Rotterdam rose by $25 on the average:
- IFO-380 НS - $223
- MGO - $305
- ULSFO 0,1% - $295
- VLSFO 0,5% - $270
The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.
Subscribe for IAA PortNews Bunker Prices Review snitko@portnews.ru. Upon request it will be provided in English.