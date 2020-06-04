2020 June 4 16:34

Throughput of port Vysotsk in 5M’2020 fell by 24.2% Y-o-Y

In May, cargo handling surged by 31.5%, year-on-year.

In January-May 2020, Port Vysotsky LLC handled 2,427,433 tonnes of cargo (-24.2%, year-on-year), the stevedore’s press center says.

In May 2020, Port Vysotsky LLC handled 783,773 tonnes of export coal (+31.5%, year-on-year).

Port Vysotsky LLC (Port of Vysotsk, Leningrad Region) specializes in transshipment of Russian coal to the Western Europe. The port’s water area and the approach canal are 12.7 meters deep with the width of the canal totaling 200 metres. In 2019, the port handled 6,301,597 tonnes of cargo (-20.2%, year-on-year).