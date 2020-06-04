2020 June 4 14:32

DNV GL and ABB launch new MOU to advance marine digitalization with a remote signing ceremony

DNV GL, the world’s leading classification society, and technology leader ABB have signed a new Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to accelerate digitalization in the maritime industry. The agreement was signed remotely by DNV GL – Maritime CEO Knut Ørbeck-Nilssen and ABB Marine & Ports Managing Director Juha Koskela in an online ceremony, the company said in its release.

The MOU will see ABB and DNV GL work together on a “Digitalization Roadmap”, to examine how the maritime industry can benefit from the greater availability of data, interconnectivity of systems, data analysis, and new technologies such as AI (artificial intelligence) and machine learning.

Even though DNV GL and ABB together have over two centuries of experience in the maritime sector, they have both been among the quickest to look to the power of new digital technologies to help shipowners and operators around the world optimize vessel performance, enhance quality, and deliver more secure and sustainable operations.

“The COVID-19 crisis has made us find a new way to carry out this signing, and even if we couldn’t meet in person, it is nevertheless a great pleasure to be working together – with ABB,” said Knut Ørbeck-Nilssen, CEO of DNV GL – Maritime. “And the crisis has the potential to trigger a lot of innovation and new ideas throughout the maritime world – leading to a renaissance for the whole industry. At DNV GL, digitalization has driven many of the new services and processes we have been working on to help our customers and improve our service delivery. Working together with ABB on this trend can help us explore its potential across the whole industry.”

“Today, electric, digital and connected technologies are driving innovation in the marine industry at an unprecedented pace,” said Juha Koskela, Managing Director, ABB Marine & Ports. “Collaborating with DNV GL on the next steps in shipping’s digital journey, we look forward to opening up new opportunities for customers and empowering them to achieve increased gains in safety, efficiency and sustainability through digitalization.”



A planned series of workshops will launch the development of the Roadmap and see ABB and DNV GL cooperate to unlock the benefits of new digital technologies and data analytics, as well as goals and standards, that can help to develop and enhance new and existing products and services.



About DNV GL

DNV GL enables organizations to advance the safety and sustainability of their business. DNV GL provides classification, technical assurance, software and independent expert advisory services to the maritime, oil & gas and energy industries.

About DNV GL – Maritime

DNV GL is the world’s leading classification society and a recognized advisor for the maritime industry.

About ABB

ABB is a technology leader that is driving the digital transformation of industries. With a history of innovation spanning more than 130 years, ABB has four, customer-focused, globally leading businesses: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, and Robotics & Discrete Automation, supported by the ABB Ability™ digital platform. ABB’s Power Grids business will be divested to Hitachi in 2020. ABB operates in more than 100 countries with about 144,000 employees.