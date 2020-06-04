2020 June 4 18:02

Dutch innovative app trains 10,000 process industry workers in Singapore during Covid-19 lockdown

Bolster Safety, an e-learning platform for safety training, has partnered with ASPRI in Singapore to train more than 10,000 process industry workers in craftsmanship and safety during the COVID-19 lockdown, Port of Rotterdam said in its release.



More than 10,000 employees of ASPRI member companies are currently unable to work due to the Covid-19 measures. To make good use of this time, ASPRI has put together a training program for flange fitters, welders, scaffolding builders and riggers, based on Bolster Safety's extensive range of training courses. The Association of Process Industry (ASPRI) represents the interests of more than 500 companies in the process industry in Singapore, consisting of the petroleum, petrochemical, specialty chemicals and pharmaceutical sectors.



Bolster Safety is a Dutch scale-up (part of Sanoma Learning) that offers an innovative digital training method to increase the competence and safety awareness of employees in the process industry, construction and infrastructure through screening, onboarding and continuous learning.

Bolster Safety's continuous learning method ensures that knowledge is actively maintained by means of a user-friendly application with 10-minute interactive training courses that fit in with the daily work of professionals.

iTanks, a knowledge and innovation platform for the port-related industry, has a whole network of partners that helps to connect and renew innovative technologies. Since the inception of Bolster Safety, iTanks has been involved and has helped this company with a network of experts to develop this product. iTanks is located at RDM Rotterdam.